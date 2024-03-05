Home

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit in Telangana Today: Check Details

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions were imposed in Hyderabad and also an advisory was issued for daily commuters ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the city. PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 6,800 crores in Sangareddy in Telangana at 11 AM on Tuesday.

In the wake of PM Modi’s visit, Hyderabad will also experience traffic restrictions on March 5 on the route from Raj Bhavan to Begumpet Airport between 9:50 AM and 10:15 AM. Apart from Hyderabad, traffic restrictions have also been imposed in Adilabad, and Sangareddy.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will take part in the official program at Adilabad. For the first time after long time, the Telangana CM will be receiving PM Modi and participating in the official program. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the PM’s visit.

On Monday, PM Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone of and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore in Telangana’s Adilabad.

The multiple projects related to power, rail and road sector have been launched by the Prime Minister today.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy felicitated PM Modi with an ‘angavastra’ during the occasion. State BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy presented a memento of Lord Venkateswara to the Prime Minister.

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan was also present at the event.

“Today the land of Adilabad is witnessing many development trends not only for Telangana but for the entire country. Today I got the opportunity to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of more than 30 development works here. These projects worth more than Rs 56 thousand crore will write a new chapter of development in many states of the country including Telangana,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the gathering.

PM Modi dedicated NTPC’s 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Telangana’s Peddapalli and dedicated 660 MW (Unit-2) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand’s Chatra.

This is country’s first Supercritical Thermal Power Project conceived with Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) of such large magnitude which reduces water consumption to 1/3rd in comparison to conventional Water-Cooled Condensers. The commencement of work in this project was flagged off by Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister emphasised the development works taken up for Telangana by the Centre.

“Today, everyone is talking about India’s pace of development. Over the past 10 years, how work gets done has changed in India. Our government has taken special care of Telangana. For us, development means the progress of the marginalised,” he said.

