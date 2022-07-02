Hyderabad: The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad today. The executive meeting is scheduled to take place on July 02 and July 03 and will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the city, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have made arrangements for traffic diversion to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.Also Read - BJP's Mega Show In Hyderabad: National Executive Meeting Starts Today, PM Modi To Attend All Sessions | LIVE

Offices located between Kavuri Hills to Kothaguda Junction, Hi-tech city MMTS station to IKEA Rotary may stagger their work timings accordingly or may conduct their work from home to avoid inconvenience. The commuters are advised to use alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion.

Hyderabad traffic update July 2, 3 alternative routes

Traffic from Miyapur, Kothaguda, and Hafeezpet areas towards HITEC City – Cyber Towers – Jubilee Hills has been asked to use Rolling Hills – AIG Hospital – IKEA – Inorbit – Durgam Cheruvu road, while avoiding Hitex junction and Cyber Towers junction.

– Cyber Towers – Jubilee Hills has been asked to use Rolling Hills – AIG Hospital – IKEA – Inorbit – Durgam Cheruvu road, while avoiding Hitex junction and Cyber Towers junction. Commuters travelling from Neeru’s junction towards Kothaguda junction and Gachibowli junction have been asked to take a diversion at COD junction via Durgam Cheruvu – Inorbit – ITC Kohenur – IKEA – Biodiversity – Gachibowli and vice versa. They’ve been asked to avoid Cyber Towers junction and Hitex junction.

have been asked to take a diversion at COD junction via Durgam Cheruvu – Inorbit – ITC Kohenur – IKEA – Biodiversity – Gachibowli and vice versa. They’ve been asked to avoid Cyber Towers junction and Hitex junction. Traffic from RC Puram, Chandanagar areas towards Madhapur, Gachibowli areas have been asked to take the BHEL – Nallagandla – HCU – IIIT – Gachibowli road and avoid the Alwyn – Kondapur road.

have been asked to take the BHEL – Nallagandla – HCU – IIIT – Gachibowli road and avoid the Alwyn – Kondapur road. Heavy vehicles are restricted on the following routes – JNTU towards Cyber Towers, Miyapur towards Kothaguda, Kavuri Hills towards Kothaguda, Biodiversity towards JNTU, and Narayanamma College towards Gachibowli.

According to local media reports, the movement of heavy vehicles will be regulated in the Madhapur Zone for smooth movement of traffic during the daytime.