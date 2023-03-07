Home

Hyderabad Traffic Police Issues Advisory For ‘Shab-e-Barat’. Check Routes To Avoid Here

Hyderabad Traffic Police Advisory: Hyderabad Police traffic on Tuesday issued an advisory ahead of “Shab-e-Barat” festival celebrations in the city. All the flyovers in Hyderabad except three will remain closed after 10 pm on Tuesday in view of ‘Shab-e-barat’, the Muslim holy night. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said all flyovers except Greenland’s flyover, PVNR Expressway and Langar House flyover will remain closed. He said that this has been done to regulate traffic and ensure road safety.

Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad On “Shab-e-Barat”

Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake will also remain closed on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police have been closing flyovers and the road around Hussain Sagar lake on ‘Shab-e-Meraj’ and ‘Shab-e-barat’ for the last few years.

All the flyovers except Greenland’s flyover, PVNR Expressway and Langar House flyover will remain closed.

Devout Muslims pray and keep a wakeful vigil on ‘Shab-e-barat’ to seek the forgiveness of Allah. They also visit graveyards to pray for forgiveness for their departed loved ones.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made at graveyards in Hyderabad for ‘Shabe-e-barat’. Wakf Board and managing committees of graveyards undertook cleaning and also arranged lighting to enable people visiting graveyards.

