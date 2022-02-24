Hyderabad: Dear Hyderabad residents, do you have a traffic challan pending? If yes, we have some good news for you. The Traffic Police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda have decided to offer a massive discount on traffic fine payments on vehicles registered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), reported the livemint. Calling the challan waive-off a “humanitarian gesture”, the police said it was because the public has faced economic hardships due to the COVID pandemic in the last two years.Also Read - Child Touches PM Modi's Feet As He Performs 'Dandvat Pranam' During Statue of Equality’s Inauguration| Watch

There are reportedly over 1.6 crore pending challans in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates limits amounting to Rs 600 crores and 60% of them are against the two-wheelers for traffic violations. According to a statement by the Hyderabad traffic police, “85% of all pending challans are either of two-wheeler owners or auto owners who are mainly from the middle/lower middle/poor sections of society.” Also Read - PHOTOS: PM Modi Inaugurates 216-Ft Statue of Equality in Hyderabad | See Breathtaking Pics Here

Under the challan discount scheme, if the two-wheeler owners pay 25 per cent, car owners clear 50 per cent of the dues and the RTC bus owners pay 30 per cent of dues, the Telangana police will waive off the remaining amount, the mint report added. The traffic police department is advising the motorists to pay challans during the drive. It needs to be seen how much backlog does the traffic police clear during the month-long drive. Also Read - PM Modi Reaches Hyderabad For Big Event, CM KCR Skips Airport Welcome