Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has decided to go digital with its traffic challans and now offenders will get their fines through WhatsApp messages. So far, all motorists and vehicles owners who have violated traffic rules have been receiving fine messages as an SMS on their mobile phones. But, now, Hyderabad Traffic Police is adopting the initiative to use the widely popular WhatsApp messaging service.

As the police can easily access all data including phone numbers and residential address of the traffic offenders from the Transport Department, it won't be difficult for the Hyderabad Traffic Police's decision to utilize the popularity of WhatsApp.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a senior Traffic Police official said, "Vehicle owners furnish residential address details and phone number while registering vehicles. Since we now have access to more details, we will forward the challan message to WhatsApp as well."

Usually, the traffic police team sends all postal challans and messages from its control room. The policemen at the e-challan section of the Hyderabad Traffic Police updates the traffic penalties on the traffic police e-challan portal against each vehicle’s registration number. It is followed by sending a message to the mobile phone of the vehicle owner first, and later a postal challan as well. Now, WhatsApp has been added to the list, asking the violator to pay the challan either online or at Meeseva at the traffic compounding booth.

“Also, we are planning to inform through email, but there are some constraints because all vehicle owners don’t have email accounts,” he added.