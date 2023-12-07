Home

Telangana

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Hyderabad For Revanth Reddy’s Oath-taking Ceremony: Check List of Routes to Avoid

The traffic restrictions have been imposed between 10 AM and 5 PM in and around the LB Stadium. Revanth Reddy will take oath as CM at 1.04 PM on Thursday.

Hyderabad Police urged the residents to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and avoid the routes during the specified timings.

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions were imposed in Hyderabad in view of swearing-in-ceremony of Revanth Reddy as Chief Minister of Telangana State at LB Stadium on Thursday. The traffic restrictions have been imposed between 10 AM and 5 PM in and around the LB Stadium. Revanth Reddy will take oath as CM at 1.04 PM on Thursday.

Check Full List of Traffic Guidelines

As per the traffic guidelines, the vehicles coming from AR Petrol Pump junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally and Chapel Road.

Vehicles coming from Abids will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundary towards Chapel Road/Nampally Station road.

Vehicles coming from Basheerbagh towards BJR Statue will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards King Koti/Old MLA Quarters road.

Vehicles from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan (KLK) building will be diverted at Sujatha School junction towards Nampally Station Road.

RTC buses coming from Ravindra Bharathi towards Abids should avoid LB Stadium main gate i.e. in front of Khan Lateef Khan Building and take diversion at AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens) towards Nampally Station Road.

List of junctions to be avoided

Panjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Complex, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

The Hyderabad Police urged the residents to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and avoid the above routes during the specified timings and co-operate with the Traffic Police. Any inconvenience in commuting, please contact Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline 9010203626.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.