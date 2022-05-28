Hyderabad: Crimes in full public view are getting more and more common in Hyderabad. In the latest incident, a married woman was critically injured after she was stabbed by her stalker in broad daylight here on Friday, reported news agency IANS. The incident took place on a busy road in Hafiz Baba Nagar in the old city after which the 48-year-old woman was admitted to hospital. Police were on the lookout for the man, who escaped after the attack.Also Read - Karnataka Doctor Honey-Trapped, Robbed of Rs 1.16 Crore; Victim's Friend Behind Conspiracy

A video of the incident also went viral over social media wherein a man can be seen chasing a burqa-clad woman and attacking her from behind with what appeared to be a long knife. He did not stop even after she collapsed and continued stabbing her as people around watched in horror. When one of the passersby tried to move closer, the attacker brandished the knife at him, forcing him to step back.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to the hospital, where she is stated to be in a stable condition. A case of attempt to murder against the accused has been registered at Kanchanbagh Police Station and five teams have been constituted to apprehend the accused, a police official said.

Complaint lodged last year

The family of the victim, a mother of six children, said she was being harassed and stalked by her neighbor. They had lodged a complaint with the police last year. Police said he was arrested and later released.

