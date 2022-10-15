World Green Cities Award 2022: Hyderabad bagged the World Green Cities Award beating Paris, Bogota, Mexico City, Montreal, and Fortaleza in Brazil on Friday. Hyderabad is also the only Indian City that was selected and it is a matter of pride for Telangana and India that has won not only the category award but the overall World Green City 2022′ award, the best across all 6 categories.Also Read - Viral Video: Hyderabad Man & His Bike Swept Away Due to Heavy Rains, Locals Rescue Him | Watch

The South Indian city has won ‘World Green City Award 2022’ and another in the category ‘Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth’ at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022 World Green City Awards 2022 held in Jeju, South Korea on October 14. “The program envisages increasing the tree cover of the State from 24% to 33% of the total geographical area of the State,” says the award. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Check Moon Rise Time In Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad And Other Cities In South India

Also Read - TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Phase 2 Registration Begins at tseamcet.nic.in. Check Revised Schedule Here

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao congratulated entire Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority team and Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD Arvind Kumar for the achievement. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed happiness over the city receiving the prestigious “International Association of Horticulture Producers” (AIPH) awards.

He said these international awards have further strengthened the reputation of Telangana and the country. These international awards are a proof that the state government is strongly implementing the Haritaharam and urban development programmes… giving green fruits to the country, he said in a statement on Friday night.