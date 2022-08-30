Hyderabad: Amid an uproar over alleged ‘racism’ at IKEA Hyderabad, the multinational company said on Monday that it ‘deeply regret’ the unpleasant experience of its customer. The furniture retailer issued a clarification after a customer Nitin Sethi alleged that his wife faced racist treatment at its store in Hyderabad.Also Read - Ikea's Retail Operator Ingka Group Plans To Set Up City Centres at Gurugram, Noida at Rs 7,245 Crore

Sethi, a journalist, tweeted that that his wife from Manipur was frisked for goods she bought. "Racist treatment at @IKEAIndia store in Hyderabad. Only my wife, from Manipur got frisked for goods she bought. No one else before us. And then all supervisory staff came to defend the racism. Great show from an 'international store'. Cheers to another usual day. #racism," he tweeted on Sunday night.

"The person who checked my wife's shopping bags, even sniggered that we had bought everything, didn't even care to reply why we were singled out. And the supervisors said, yeah call police if you want, we will deal. And it didn't end there. Daily racism that our people face," he wrote.

Appalling and absolutely unacceptable: KTR

Telangana’s industry minister K. T. Rama Rao also termed the incident ‘appalling and absolutely unacceptable’. He asked the company to ensure a proper apology is issued and educate, sensitise and train their staff to respect all customers graciously.

IKEA India’s clarification