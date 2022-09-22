Hyderabad/Telangana: At least 4 people have been injured after a stampede broke out at Gymkhana Ground as a huge crowd of cricket fans gathered there to get tickets for upcoming India vs Australia T20I match. All the injured have been rushed to a local hospital where they are undergoing treatment.Also Read - TRS Leaders Vandalise Toll Plaza, Thrash Staff When Asked to Pay Fee | Watch

News agency ANI reported that police had to resort to baton charge to disperse the crowd. The match is scheduled for September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Also Read - Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Several States; Details Inside

#WATCH | Telangana: A stampede broke out at Gymkhana Ground after a huge crowd of cricket fans gathered there to get tickets for #INDvsAUS match, scheduled for 25th Sept at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Police baton charged to disperse the crowd 4 people injured pic.twitter.com/J2OiP1DMlH — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

Also Read - TS CPGET Result 2022 Declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in. Here's How to Check Rank Card

WHAT LED TO THE STAMPEDE INCIDENT AT GYMKHANA GROUNDS

Reports claimed that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) decided to sell offline tickets at the Gymkhana grounds for the match, however, things turned ugly as close to 30,000 people showed up. Taking to social media, people claimed that they have been standing in queue since 5 AM and by the time the ticket counters opened, the queue became longer. Following rush of people the authorities in Hyderabad had tough time managing such a crowd, apparently leading to a stampede.

Several persons, including women, caught in the crowd fell unconscious due to lack of air. Several police personnel were also hurt in the melee. People on the spot said that the arrangements for sale of tickets were inadequate as only four counters were set up for the purpose.

Coming to the series between India and Australia, the latter is currently leading by 1-0. The second T20I match will take place on Friday in Nagpur at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.