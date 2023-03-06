Home

Telangana

International Women’s Day: Telangana Declares Special Casual Leave For Women Employees On March 8

International Women’s Day: Telangana Declares Special Casual Leave For Women Employees On March 8

The General Administration (services welfare) department issued an order in this regard on Monday.

Telangana declares special casual leave for women employees on March 8

International Women’s Day: The Telangana government has announced a special casual leave for women employees on the occasion of International Women’s Day which will be celebrated on March 8. The General Administration (services welfare) department issued an order in this regard on Monday. Signed by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, the order has asked all concerned to take necessary action accordingly.

Significance Of International Women’s Day

International women’s day is a day that recognises the achievements of women, spreads awareness about gender equality, and the need to come out of the gender bias in society, and spreads messages about women’s rights, and abuse against women.

You may like to read

The United Nations Charter in 1945 became the first international agreement to affirm the principle of equality between men and women. Later, on March 8, 1975, during International Women’s Year, the UN observed its first official International Women’s Day.

This Year’s Theme

Every year International Women’s Day is driven by a theme pertaining to women. This year the theme for the UN International Women’s Day is ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.’ This theme is aligned with the priority theme for the 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.