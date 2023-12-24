Home

JN.1 Variant Covid Case In Telangana, 62-Year-Old Woman Isolated After Developing Symptoms

Covid cases have rapidly been rising in the country, in the last few days. A 62-year-old woman has now been isolated in Warangal, Telangana after developing JN.1 Variant symptoms. The variant however is yet to be confirmed after genome sequencing..

Representative Image

New Delhi: The ‘Covid-Era’ has been a rather painful and difficult experience for most people across the world and once again, the fear or being back in those dreaded times has come into the minds of the people after the rapid spreading of the JN.1 Covid19 Variant. From Uttar Pradesh to Goa and Kerala, several states of the country have reported rapidly rising Covid Cases and now, Telangana may have also joined this list of states. A 62-year-old woman was isolated at Mahama Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Telangana after incidentally developing COVID-19 symptoms, JN.1 variant to be confirmed after genome sequencing, said Superintendent, MGM Hospital V Chandrashekar on Saturday. He further said that the hospital has preserved the sample and is consulting higher authorities to clarify the kind of variant.

62-Year-Old Woman Covid-Positive In Telangana?

As mentioned earlier, a 62-year-old woman has been isolated after she started showing Covid symptoms and genome sequencing will confirm whether the woman is infected with the JN.1 Variant or not. V Chandrashekar, Superintendent of the MGM Hospital has said, “The news going around is that cases of Covid-19 new variant JN.1 are admitted in MGM Hospital, Warangal so I want to clarify certain things because one 62-year-old woman got admitted to MGM Hospital. Incidentally, a private lab has declared her COVID-19 positive, we have isolated that patient and that is the first suspected case that came to the MGM hospital.

He further said, “We have taken a CT scan, so incidentally she has developed a COVID-19 positive and we are not sure that this COVID-19 positive is of the current variant JN.1 because it needs to be confirmed by genome sequencing. Some of the samples from Hyderabad are tested by Genome sequencing and the results are yet to come. Standard protocols are there for the treatment of COVID-19 cases,.”

AIIMS Advisory To People After Rise In Covid Cases

After a surge in the cases of the new COVID subvariant JN.1, doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have advised people to not panic but rather remain alert and vigilant. “People are getting infected by the new sub-variant of COVID-JN.1 in many states of the country. The symptoms of the patients are mild. Therefore, there is no need to panic but the need to remain alert,” Doctor Neeraj Nischal said. A multifold spurt in fresh COVID cases was noted in India over the past 24 hours, with Kerala contributing the major chunk of those. The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the country was recorded at 3,420.

JN.1 Covid Variant Symptoms

According to Dr Ujjwal Prakash, Senior Consultant in Chest Medicine, Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, JN.1 Subvariant is a mild variant and it causes upper respiratory symptoms. The reported symptoms include runny nose, sore throat, fever, sore throat, headache and sometimes, gastrointestinal symptoms. It is said that these symptoms improve in four-five days. Dr Prakash further said, “The first way going forward is testing this new variant of COVID if possible, and then we have to see whether they have COVID or any other viral infection. Symptoms are almost very common with other viral infections. They may be slightly more severe. Some patients may have some symptoms more severe than others, but more or less the infection is just like any other viral infection.”

(Inputs from ANI)

