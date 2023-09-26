Home

Telangana

K Kavitha, Daughter Of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Granted Relief In Delhi Excise Policy Case

K Kavitha, Daughter Of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Granted Relief In Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to not summon Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for her alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy Case.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha shows a victory sign as she leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after being summoned in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was granted an interim relief by the Supreme Court on Tuesday for her alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy Case as the top court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to not summon the BRS MLC till November 20. The order was delivered by the bench comprising of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia. The bench extended the interim relief till the time her plea against the summons issued by ED is heard next on November 20.

Trending Now

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju representing the central agency assured the bench that the former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency (2014 to 2019) will not be summoned in the meantime.

You may like to read

Kavitha was summoned by ED on September 14 to appear in its Delhi office on September 15 for the purpose of attending the ongoing probe against the AAP-led Delhi government’s now scrapped liquor policy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES