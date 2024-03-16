Home

Telangana

K Kavitha Sent To 7-Day ED Custody In Delhi Liquor ‘Scam’ Case; BRS Protests In Telangana

K Kavitha Sent To 7-Day ED Custody In Delhi Liquor ‘Scam’ Case; BRS Protests In Telangana

K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Friday evening.

BRS leader K Kavitha waves to the supporters as the Enforcement Directorate detains her in the alleged Delhi excise policy, at the residence of BRS MLC K Kavitha in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was Saturday sent to 7-day ED custody by a special court in Delhi in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the purported Delhi excise policy ‘scam’.

Special Judge M K Nagpal of Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court sent Kavitha to ED custody till March 23 based on a plea filed by the central probe agency seeking the BRS leader’s remand in the case.

ED flouted SC’s directions: Kavitha’s counsel

Appearing for Kavitha, senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari and advocate Nitesh Rana, told the judge that her arrest was “illegal” while also accusing the federal probe agency of of flouting the Supreme Court direction while arresting the BRS MLC.

Kavitha’s counsel claimed the apex court had directed the ED to not take any coercive action against the BRS leader before it hears her plea against the summons issued by the agency to her on March 19.

“It is a black day that SC orders are violated, that an officer thinks he/she is above law,” the counsel to court.

Enough evidence against Kavitha: ED

The ED, however, said it has not made any statement before a court, including the Supreme Court, that no coercive action will be taken against K Kavitha.

“There is enough evidence, witnesses’ statements against K Kavitha in the case,” the ED told the court.

The agency also accused Kavitha of destructing evidence in the case.

“We have summoned several witnesses to confront K Kavitha with,” the agency told the court.

K Kavitha arrest

K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Friday evening.

The agency produced Kavitha before the special court and sought her custody for 10 days. However, the court remanded her to ED custody only till March 23.

Talking to reporters while being produced before the court, Kavitha, 46, termed her arrest as illegal and asserted “We will fight it (case) out in court.”

BRS ranks protest in Telangana

Meanwhile, BRS workers and supporters staged protest across Telangana on Saturday against the “illegal” arrest of K Kavitha.

“BRS held protests across Telangana against the illegal arrest of K Kavitha,” BRS said in a post on X.

#WATCH | BRS leaders stage a protest in Malkajgiri over the ED arrest of party leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case pic.twitter.com/T0LNhx6Klt — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

The party also accused the BJP-led NDA government of misusing central agencies.

Terming Kavitha’s arrest as illegal, the protesters waved black flags and wore black cloth around

their necks and took out rallies and squatted on roads.

Holding placards, which read ‘We stand with Kavithakka’, ‘Stop illegal arrests immediately’ and ‘Central government’s stubborn attitude should end’, the BRS workers raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP.

#WATCH | Nizamabad: BRS party cadres stage state-wide protest over the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha, in connection with Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/ej4qULK4cn — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

The protesters also burnt the effigy of PM Modi at some places.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.