Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday renamed his party and unveil his “national political foray” plan on Wednesday. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has been renamed as ‘Bharat Rashtra Samithi’ (BRS). The decision to rechristen TRS to BRS has been taken in the General body meeting. Meanwhile, Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali said the party flag will retain the same car symbol but will have the outline of the India map. The big launch on Dussehra also included guests like former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and DMK ally Thol Thirumavalavan.Also Read - Telangana Hikes Quota For Scheduled Tribes To 10% in Educational Institutes, Govt Services

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) renamed as ‘Bharat Rashtra Samithi’ (BRS). The decision to rechristen TRS to BRS has been taken in the General body meeting. A resolution has been passed by TRS General Body. Party workers celebrate the decision. pic.twitter.com/AU4CXoy3db — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

KCR’s National Party Launch: 10 Points

While the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), the ruling party in Telangana, is set to be renamed “Bharata Rashtra Samiti” (BRS), a JD(S) functionary said the new outfit would be a “conglomeration of various regional parties,” that are fighting the BJP in their respective states. “The idea is to put up a united fight against the BJP. Basically, it’s a combination of various regional parties who want to rise above their political differences and come together,” the JD(S) leader said. Thirumavalavan, on his Twitter handle, said he is in Hyderabad on the invitation of Rao for the launch of BRS. He congratulated Rao for his efforts to turn his attention on the national level. The VCK is an ally of the DMK, which is in power in Tamil Nadu. Rao’s move to accelerate his political fight against the BJP coincides with the announcement of schedule for Munugode by-poll in Telangana by the Election Commission. The polling is scheduled to be held on November 3 and votes would be counted on November 6. In 2020, the BJP emerged as a force to reckon with in Hyderabad civic polls and also won Assembly constituencies in by-polls held to segments including Huzurabad. The BJP leaders have been vigorously focusing on Telangana as part of the party’s efforts to expand its footprint in southern parts of the country. A festive mood has gripped TRS workers with a Warangal-based party leader distributing chickens and liquor to 200 workers, wishing a grand success to KCR in his bid to go beyond Telangana. After renaming the party, TRS leadership plans to reach out to people by pitching its “Telangana good governance model” to venture into national politics and effectively take on the BJP. The TRS general body would meet at ‘Telangana Bhavan’, the party headquarters here, and pass a resolution effecting the name change, TRS sources said. In its outreach initiative, TRS would focus on welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana like ‘Rythu Bandhu’ support scheme for farmers and ‘Dalit Bandhu’ (Rs 10 lakh grant to every Dalit household to start any business or trade). The TRS, in its foundation day event in April this year, had resolved that the party should play a key role in national politics in the interest of the country as the BJP is “exploiting communal sentiments,” for its political convenience.

Reportedly, KCR will continue as CM even after launching the national party at least till the next assembly election. Later, he may contest a Lok Sabha seat.