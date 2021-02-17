Telangana: A lawyer couple practicing at Telangana High Court was hacked to death by two persons in broad daylight on the main road near Kalvacherla village in Peddapalli district, on Wednesday. The couple, Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani, were returning after a court appearance when they were attacked. Also Read - UP Family Pays Rs 1.5 Lakhs to Burn Daughter Alive Over an Inter-faith Love Affair

The murder was caught on camera by multiple people passing by. Video clips showing two persons indiscriminately inflicting injuries on Rao with sharp-edged weapons had gone viral on social media.

The killers, who came in a four-wheeler, intercepted Rao's car around 2.30 p.m. Reconstructing the sequence of the double murder, police surmised the killers dragged Rao outside and attacked him.

Another video shows Rao lying on the road as an attacker repeatedly stabs him. The attack on the couple has sent shockwaves among the lawyers of the state

The couple was taken to a hospital, where they died. “They seem to be professional killers. Just half-hour ago, Kishan Rao, father of Vaman Rao filed a complaint against Kunti Srinivas and others,” said Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana.

“We are looking for him and have taken 10 of his associates into custody. We have formed six teams. Three DCPs, three ACPs, task force and the cyber-crime section are investigating. Other than the three named, we are investigating if others are also involved,” said Satyanarayana, according to a NDTV report.

The couple had earlier reportedly lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, saying their lives were under threat. The couple was well known for having worked for and contributed to the welfare of less well-to-do lawyers during the Covid pandemic, they said.