Home

Telangana

4 BRS Leaders, 1 From Congress From Telangana Join BJP Ahead Of LS Polls

4 BRS Leaders, 1 From Congress From Telangana Join BJP Ahead Of LS Polls

Former BRS MPs Godam Nagesh and Sitaram Nayak, ex-BRS MLAs Saidy Reddy and Jalagam Venkat Rao, and Congress leader Srinivas Gomase, broke ties with their former parties and joined the BJP ranks.

Image: X (former Twitter)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a major boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in southern India ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, four Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including two former MPs, and a Congress leader from Telangana, joined the ruling party on Sunday.

According to a statement, former BRS MPs Godam Nagesh and Sitaram Nayak, ex-BRS MLAs Saidy Reddy and Jalagam Venkat Rao, and Congress leader Srinivas Gomase, broke ties with their former parties and joined the saffron ranks today.

#WATCH | Telangana BRS leaders including Godam Nagesh, Shanampudi Saidireddy and Seetaram Naik join BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Vb6SqNu6zV — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

The former opposition leaders hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, citing it as one of the main reasons behind their jump to the BJP.

‘Opposition works for family, PM working for nation’

Reacting to the development, BJP leader and the party’s parliamentary board member K Laxman welcomed the new inductees and asserted that while the leaders of other parties are working for the future for their sons and daughters, Modi is working for the country.

VIDEO | "It is very clear that the entire nation wants (PM) Modi to be strengthened, irrespective of south, north, west, or east. Even in south, Telangana, popular leaders from BRS and Congress are joining the BJP; it is an indication and a message that all other parties are fed… pic.twitter.com/10Ljay23FG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2024

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said on the occasion that people are fed-up with “dynastic and corrupt” parties and praised these leaders for their work in different capacities.

The BRS is now “triple B party”, Chugh said, describing them as “baba, beta and baby”, a reference to its president K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and daughter.

These three ran a corrupt government in the state, he alleged.

Prime Minister Modi’s work for 10 years with zero tolerance against corruption has impressed the people, he said.

BJP’s ‘Mission South’

The induction of local leaders into the party is likely to prove to be a major boost for the BJP in the upcoming polls as the saffron party, which has not seen much success in southern India, looks to gain a strong foothold in that part of the country.

Notably, the BJP is not in power in any of the southern states since losing the Karnataka Assembly elections to arch rivals Congress early last year.

Another possible reason behind the BJP’s recruiting spree of opposition leaders is to reach its stated goal of going past 400 seats in the forthcoming general elections.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.