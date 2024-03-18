By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tamilsai Soundararajan Steps Down As Telangana Guv, May Contest LS Polls
Tamilsai Soundarajan, the BJP's former Tamil Nadu chief, was posted as the governor of Telangana last month. She was also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday stepped down from her post as the governor of Telangana and is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from her home state Tamil Nadu or her “adopted hometown” Puducherry.
“The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr.Smt.Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Hon’ble President of India,” an official statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.
Notably, Soundararajan resignation came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled poll rally in Telangana’s Jagtial and a roadshow in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.