Tamilsai Soundararajan Steps Down As Telangana Guv, May Contest LS Polls

Notably, Soundararajan resignation came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled poll rally in Telangana’s Jagtial and a roadshow in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

“The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr.Smt.Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Hon’ble President of India,” an official statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday stepped down from her post as the governor of Telangana and is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from her home state Tamil Nadu or her “adopted hometown” Puducherry.

An official said Tamilsai also stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry after discussions with the BJP leadership who asked her to be prepared to contest from Tamil Nadu or Puducherry in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the official, Tamilsai decided to step down as the Governor and Lt. Governor of Telangana and Puducherry, respectively, after informing Prime Minister Modi at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

“Tamilsai Soundarjan has expressed her desire to return to active politics by fighting the Lok Sabha elections. She is likely to contest from Puducherry or Chennai (central) or Tuthukudi,” the official said, adding that Tamilsai will make the final call after clearing the decision with the BJP’s national leadership.

Tamilsai Soundarajan, the BJP’s former Tamil Nadu chief, was posted as the governor of Telangana last month.

She has expressed desire to fight Lok Sabha polls from from Puducherry but said she had left the decision up to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and her role would be whatever they choose.

“My desire is to be a people’s representative but I will abide by the decision of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister,” Tamilisai had told reporters at Puducherry on the completion of her three-year term as the lieutenant governor.

Tamilisai had said she would prefer Puducherry, as she always felt it was her home town.