Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Playing Badminton In Hyderabad | Video
A day earlier, a 19-year-old man collapsed while dancing at a wedding reception of a relative in Pardi village of Nirmal district, about 200 km from Hyderabad. The youth later succumbed to cardiac arrest.
Hyderabad: A 39-year-old man died after he suffering a heart attack while playing Badminton at Professor Jayashankar Indoor Stadium in Lalapet of Secunderabad on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Paramesh Yadav hailing from Malkajgiri.
Also Read:
- Viral Video: Cute Little Kid Sings Bob Marley's Song Don't Worry About a Thing, Adorable Video Will Make Your Heart Smile - WATCH
- Viral Video of King Cobra Standing as Tall as Tree Gives Netizens The Shivers, Check Reactions!
- Viral Video: Woman Brings Restaurant Biryani For Pakistan Cookery Show, Indians Ask 'What Happened Next' - WATCH
According to reports, Yadav played badminton regularly after returning from his office. Yesterday, too, he had gone to the stadium as per his routine. The incident happened around 7.30 pm on Tuesday. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he was declared brought dead.
You may like to read
Another #HeartAttack,
A 38 yr old Shyam collapsed while playing badminton, in #Hyderabad.
In visuals people take turns to check if he is breathing, If life-saving #CPR had been administered early, he would have probably been alive.
Need awareness on CPR for all.#cardiacarrest pic.twitter.com/EyQD27xoPe
— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 1, 2023
In a similar incident, an Indian-origin man died after suffering cardiac arrest on the badminton court amid the match in Oman’s Muscat. The video of the incident showing the man suddenly collapsing during the badminton match had gone viral on social media.
A day earlier, a 19-year-old man collapsed while dancing at a wedding reception of a relative in Pardi village of Nirmal district, about 200 km from Hyderabad. The youth later succumbed to cardiac arrest. The incident was captured on camera and the footage has gone viral on social media.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.