Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Playing Badminton In Hyderabad | Video

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old man died after he suffering a heart attack while playing Badminton at Professor Jayashankar Indoor Stadium in Lalapet of Secunderabad on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Paramesh Yadav hailing from Malkajgiri.

According to reports, Yadav played badminton regularly after returning from his office. Yesterday, too, he had gone to the stadium as per his routine. The incident happened around 7.30 pm on Tuesday. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Another #HeartAttack,

A 38 yr old Shyam collapsed while playing badminton, in #Hyderabad.

In visuals people take turns to check if he is breathing, If life-saving #CPR had been administered early, he would have probably been alive.

Need awareness on CPR for all.#cardiacarrest pic.twitter.com/EyQD27xoPe — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 1, 2023

In a similar incident, an Indian-origin man died after suffering cardiac arrest on the badminton court amid the match in Oman’s Muscat. The video of the incident showing the man suddenly collapsing during the badminton match had gone viral on social media.

A day earlier, a 19-year-old man collapsed while dancing at a wedding reception of a relative in Pardi village of Nirmal district, about 200 km from Hyderabad. The youth later succumbed to cardiac arrest. The incident was captured on camera and the footage has gone viral on social media.

