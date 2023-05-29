Home

Telangana

Man Leaves IT Job To Sell Goli Soda, Earns Lakhs Per Month; Employs 100 People | Read His Success Story

Tula Raghunath who left his IT job and planned to start a business of his own so that he could employ many job seekers.

Employed in a top IT firm with a good salary, Raghunath was however not satisfied with his career and decided to take the entrepreneurial plunge.

Hyderabad: If you are determined to do something significant in your life, no obstacle can on earth can stop you from doing so. Sometimes, you leave your high-paying job to chase your dreams. The same happened with Telangana-based Tula Raghunath who left his IT job and planned to start a business of his own so that he could employ many job seekers.

Entrepreneurial Plunge

Employed in a top IT firm with a good salary, Raghunath was however not satisfied with his career and decided to take the entrepreneurial plunge. While working in the old company, he decided to sell Goli soda, a refreshing drink famous in southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

Raghunath says he has seen vendors making Goli soda about 20 years back in Karimnagar as a kid and that image was fixed in his mind. While working in the IT firm, he realised no one sells Goli Soda in his area where he stayed and decided to take the onus upon himself.

Even though it was not easy, Raghunath says he was not married when he decided to quit his job and risked not receiving marriage proposals if his venture failed.

Opposition From Parents

Initially, he faced opposition from his parents when he shared his idea with them. However, Raghunath was determined to start this new venture.

He resigned from his job in 2020 and invested Rs 30 lakh in the Goli Soda company. He says he had to borrow money from several sources and mortgage his house to pay for the investment. However, his hard work and passion paid him off well. Now, he is earning lakhs and employs about 100 people.

What Is Goli Soda?

Even though Goli Soda is there in the market for a century, it is still considered as one of the most popular beverages and is now offered in a variety of flavours.

Often called as sada soda and colour soda, Goli Soda is produced in a variety of flavours, including suganda soda, nimma soda, sweet soda, salt soda and salt and sweet.

