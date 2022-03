Secunderabad: At least 11 were killed after a massive fire broke out at a timber godown in Secunderabad’s Bhoiguda. According to reports, the fire erupted around 3 am. Out of 12 people, one person survived. DRF reached the spot to douse the fire. A shock circuit could be the reason for the fire. We are investigating the matter: Mohan Rao, Gandhi Nagar SHO.

It is suspected that the short circuit may be the reason behind the incident.