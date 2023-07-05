Home

Telangana

Meet Dongre Revaiah, Son Of Midday Meal Cook, Who Cleared UPSC With 410th Rank

During his struggling years, Dongre Revaiah wanted to become an IAS officer and finally in 2022, he cleared UPSC and bagged 410th rank.

New Delhi: If you are determined to reach the goal of your life, no obstacle can ever stop you. Such is the case of Telangana-based Dongre Revaiah who cleared UPSC with 410th rank. He cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam with flying colors even while battling extreme poverty and hardships. This IAS officer’s success story will surely melt your heart.

Struggling Years

Revaiah hails from a family which has been battling poverty for years. After his father passed away, Dongre’s mother started working at a government school as a midday meal cook. Her meagre income was not enough to meet all family needs.

Even with her small income, she put Revaiah and his siblings through school. However, Revaiah pushed hard at his education and cleared the IIT JEE exam, getting admission into IIT Madras.

A Graduate From IIT Madras

After getting admission to IIT Madras, Dongre had little to no hopes of going to the institute because of his lack of funds and financial instability. However, he took help from the district administration, and eventually fulfilled his dream of going to IIT.

Revaiah hails from a small town in Telangana. After completing his engineering degree, Revaiah cleared the GATE exam, and then got a high-paying job in Hyderabad.

UPSC Success

During all these struggling years, he wanted to become an IAS officer and finally in 2022, he cleared UPSC and bagged a rank of 410.

All the sorrows and sufferings that Revaiah had gone through became a thing of the past after he got to know he had cracked UPSC CSE 2022 with AIR 410.

At present, Revaiah is undergoing training and will be appointed as a government officer soon, making his entire family and Dalit community proud.

What is interesting know that Revaiah started preparing for the civil services examination while working with a software company in Hyderabad. Later, he resigned from the private job and focused on the UPSC examination.

