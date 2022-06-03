Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three to four men in Hyderabad in a Mercedes car, reported India Today on Friday. According to police sources, an MLA’s son is said to be involved in the crime, wherein all the accused are minors. A case was registered at Jubilee Hills police station on June 1 and an investigation has been launched by the police.Also Read - Wish Fulfilled: 4 Decades After Dropping Out Of School, Odisha MLA Appears For Class X Boards

The incident took place on Saturday and the police initially filed a case under Section 354 of the IPC and the POCSO Act against the accused. After the minor girl was sent for medical examination, the police added section 376 (gang rape) of the IPC to the case. Also Read - Major Setback to Congress in Meghalaya: Former CM Mukul Sangma, 11 Other MLAs Join TMC

According to a report by India Today TV, an MLA’s son and the chairman of a minority board were present at the party and had accompanied the girl. The victim was able to identify and name only one accused, who is also a minor. Further investigation in the case is underway. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Eight-Year-Old Raped By Teenaged Boy in Basti; FIR Registered