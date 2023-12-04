Home

Telangana

Minority Welfare, Women-Centric Schemes: 5 Key Factors That Helped Congress Win Telangana Election

Political analysts believe that several factors could have contributed to the Congress's victory in Telangana with special reference to women-centric schemes and minority welfare.

From Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi, several political leaders slammed the BRS which has been governing the state since 10 years.

Telangana Election Results 2023: In a significant development, Congress on Sunday dethroned Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), who has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood, by crossing the halfway mark. K Chandrashekar Rao dream of hitting a hat trick was shattered as Congress’ hand stops BRS’ car ride.

As per the trends from the ECI, the Congress crossed majority mark and scored 64 seats in 119-member Telangana Assembly. The BRS was restricted on 39 seats, BJP on 8, AIMIM on 7 and CPI on 1.

What Led To Congress Win In Telangana?

Anti-Incumbency

The anti-incumbency factor at the constituency level against BRS MLAs and the removal of Bandi Sanjay as the BJP Telangana unit chief along with common perception among the masses that the ruling BRS and AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi are secretly colluding with BJP are among some of the crucial factors that contributed to the victory of Congress in the state.

Women Centric Welfare Schemes

In its election manifesto, Congress offered several women-centric schemes which is believed to have worked in favour of Congress. The guarantee schemes covered cash transfers, pension schemes, free electricity, cylinders and land to a wide base of voters, from women and farmers to students and martyrs’ families.

Some of the popular schemes include ‘Mahalakshmi’, ‘Rythu Bharosa’, ‘Gruha Jyothi’, ‘Indiramma Indlu’, ‘Yuva Vikasam’ and ‘Cheyutha’ guarantees.

In the manifesto, Congress promised to provide free bus travel for women, Rs 2500 to women every month under Mahalaxmi Yojana, LPG cylinder at Rs 500, 200 units of free electricity, pension of Rs 4,000 per month to the elderly.

Corruption Charges Against BRS

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the states was accused of being the most corrupt party in the country. From Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi, several political leaders slammed the party which has been governing the state since 10 years.

Minority Welfare

The Congress in Telangana said it would increase the budget up to Rs 4,000 crore per year for the welfare of the minority community apart from conducting the caste census within six months after coming to power.

In its minority declaration, the Congress said it will ensure fair reservation for all backward classes including, minorities in jobs, education and government schemes. Congress also promised Rs 1,000 crore per annum to provide subsidised loans to jobless minority youth and women.

Controversy in BJP

The decision of the BJP to replace Telangana party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with Union minister G Kishan Reddy and the elevation of Etela Rajender, who had switched from the BRS, led to the decline of the party in the state. And this political development might have helped the Congress in gaining votes.

