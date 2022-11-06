Munugode Telangana By Election Results 2022: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Munugode Telangana By Election Results 2022 LIVE: There were a total of 47 candidates in the fray, with the primary focus on the TRS, BJP and Congress. Stay tuned to India.com for fastest updates.

Munugode Telangana By Election Results 2022

Munugode Telangana By Election Results 2022: The counting of votes for Munugode assembly seat in Telanagan where BJP and the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) had campaigned aggressively will begin at 8 AM. There were a total of 47 candidates in the fray, with the primary focus on the TRS, BJP and Congress. While former Congress MLA Reddy contested on a BJP ticket, Congress fielded Palvai Sravanthi Reddy, daughter of former MP Palvai Goverdhan Reddy. The TRS fielded former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, who had lost to Rajagopal Reddy in 2018. The Manugoda constituency saw over 93% of the votes polled on November 3. Stay tuned to India.com for fastest updates on Munugode Telangana By Election Results 2022.

