Munugode Telangana By Election Results 2022: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Munugode Telangana By Election Results 2022 LIVE: There were a total of 47 candidates in the fray, with the primary focus on the TRS, BJP and Congress. Stay tuned to India.com for fastest updates.

Updated: November 6, 2022 7:42 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Munugode Telangana By Election Results 2022: The counting of votes for  Munugode assembly seat in Telanagan where  BJP and the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) had campaigned aggressively will begin at 8 AM.  There were a total of 47 candidates in the fray, with the primary focus on the TRS, BJP and Congress. While former Congress MLA Reddy contested on a BJP ticket, Congress fielded Palvai Sravanthi Reddy, daughter of former MP Palvai Goverdhan Reddy. The TRS fielded former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, who had lost to Rajagopal Reddy in 2018. The Manugoda constituency saw over 93% of the votes polled on November 3. Stay tuned to India.com for fastest updates on Munugode Telangana By Election Results 2022.

Live Updates

  • 7:40 AM IST

    Munugode Bypoll Results 2022: While 47 candidates are in the fray, the eye is on BJP’s Raj Gopal Reddy, former TRS MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congress’ Palvai Sravanthi.

  • 7:39 AM IST

    Munugode Bypoll Results 2022: counting of votes to begin at 8 AM amid tight security. Stay tuned.

  • 7:19 AM IST

    The bypoll results is a prestige battle for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is planning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

  • 7:12 AM IST

    Munugode Bypoll Result 2022: The by-poll was necessitated due to the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy who had joined BJP. He is seeking re-election.

  • 7:12 AM IST

    Munugode Byelection Result 2022: Key Candidates

    Though as many as 47 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is among the ruling TRS, BJP and the Congress.

    The main fight is going to be among Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy (TRS), Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy of BJP and Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi.
  • 7:11 AM IST

    Munugode Byelection Result 2022: The by-election is expected to influence the future course of state politics in the run-up to next year’s Legislative Assembly election and is crucial for all three major political parties in the state.

Published Date: November 6, 2022 7:03 AM IST

Updated Date: November 6, 2022 7:42 AM IST