PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Telangana CM Over Corruption: ‘KCR Wanted to Join NDA, But We Didn’t Allow’

Prime Minister Modi was addressing a rally in Nizamabad, Telangana where he told the gathering that he is going to tell a secret he has not spoken so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Nizamabad on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi’s Telangana Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana as he said that state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) wanted to join NDA to seek BJP’s support after Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections but he refused the offer due to the “deeds” of the ruling dispensation. Prime Minister Modi was addressing a rally in Nizamabad, Telangana where he told the gathering that he is going to tell a secret he has not spoken so far.

“When BJP won 48 seats in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, KCR needed support. Before this election, he used to welcome me at the airport, but later suddenly he stopped doing so,” said the Prime Minister.

“KCR came to meet me in Delhi. He started telling me that the country is progressing under your leadership and said that he wanted to join NDA, led by the BJP. He also asked me to extend support to him. I told him (KCR) that due to his deeds, Modi cannot associate with him,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the BJP cannot deceive the people of Telangana.

“I refused (him) entry to NDA,” PM Modi said.

He said that the 48 seats won by the BJP in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in December 2020 are the “start of the process to change the fate of Telangana”.

He said that K Chandrashekar Rao again approached him and told him that he was going to hand over all “karobar” (responsibilities) to his son KT Rama Rao (KTR) and “sought my blessings” adding that he told KCR that it is a democracy and his successor will be decided by the people of Telangana.

“Are you a king who will decide?” the Prime Minister asked.

Referring to KCR not coming to his functions, PM Modi said that the “corrupt” cannot sit in his company and “are running (away)”. He said if the BJP comes to power, it will “expose corruption” of the BRS government.

PM Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 8,000 crores in Telangana following which he addressed a public meeting in Nizamabad organised by the BJP. PM Modi also held a road show that witnessed huge crowds.

He inaugurated the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC. PM Modi during his address said, “When a state has ample amount of electricity the ease of doing business and ease of living both gets better and speeds up the industrial development of the state. Today phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC is being inaugurated and soon the second unit will also be started and then its capacity will reach up to 4,000 MW.

“This Thermal plat is the most advanced in the country among the existing ones. Our government completes the project which gets initiated by us. I laid down its foundation in 2016 and now I am inaugurating it. This is the work culture of our government.”

In order to boost Telangana’s rail infrastructure PM dedicated rail projects including the new Railway Line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet; and the electrification project between Dharmabad – Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar – Kurnool.

The 76 km long Manoharabad-Siddipet rail line will boost the socio-economic development of the region, especially in the districts of Medak and Siddipet.

The electrification project between Dharmabad – Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar – Kurnool will help in improving the average speed of trains and will lead to environment-friendly rail transport in the region.

Prime Minister also flagged off the Siddipet – Secunderabad – Siddipet train service, benefiting the local rail commuters in the region.

(With ANI inputs)

