Hyderabad: Telangana government would not impose a lockdown, but was taking all steps to control COVID-19, like ramping up testing, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said here on Friday. He also urged the people to follow government guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and avoiding mass gatherings. “I would like to clearly tell the people of the state that we will not impose a lockdown. There will be no closure of industries. There is no need to feel anxious,” he told the Legislative Assembly. Also Read - Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Telangana Shuts Down Schools

The Chief Minister said some people from film industry recently met him, expressing concern over a possible lockdown, as several films, including some big budget ones, were under production. Observing that Telangana is one of the best performing states in the country in dealing with the pandemic, he said the state government had recently ramped up testing following a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Around 50 Injured as Audience Gallery Collapses During Sports Event in Telangana's Suryapet

All steps, including providing vaccines given by the Centre to all states, of which Telangana was getting its share, are being taken, he said. In view of the possible increase in cases in some educational institutions (where clusters were detected recently), all of them have been temporarily closed, he said. Also Read - Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Wasted Most COVID Vaccines, Says Health Ministry

Rao pointed out that the Prime Minister was also holding video conferences on COVID-19 as part of steps to check its spread.

(With inputs from agencies)