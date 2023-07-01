Home

On Camera: Man Brutally Stabbed In Broad Daylight On Busy Street In Telangana, 4 Held

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was brutally stabbed and pummelled with stones in broad daylight on a busy street Telangana’s Suryapet district on Thursday. The vicious assault was caught on film on nearby CCTV cameras and the clip has gone viral on social media platforms.

The viral clip shows the victim, identified as 28-year-old C Santosh, being held down to the ground by two assailants while another man repeatedly stabs him with a sharp-edged weapon. One person in red shirt then picks up a rock and starts viciously bashing Santosh’s head as another keeps him pinned down.

Santosh was brutally attacked by Krishna & his two henchmen in broad day light in Suryapet, #Telangana with a knife inflicting severe bleeding injuries. Rivalry led to attack, Santosh undergoing treatment & out of danger. Case booked, probe on.

Trigger : Blood pic.twitter.com/W0gTqcH7Kf — Azmath Jaffery (@JafferyAzmath) June 29, 2023

The inhuman assault continues for almost two minutes before Santosh finally manages to break free and escape his attackers after intervention from some locals. Police took cognizance of the incident after the video of the brazen attack went viral and arrested the four assailants, one of them a techie, on Friday.

Santosh received grievous injuries in the brutal attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, according to doctors.

Police said Santosh was attacked on Thursday afternoon near an office Muthoot Finance In Suryapet, India Today reported, adding that an old rivalry between him and one of the attackers, V Krishna, was likely the motive behind the assault.

Giving details, the police, citing primary investigations into the incident, said its suspected that the four attackers had been monitoring Santosh’s movements and at the opportune moment, cornered and attacked him when he arrived at the location, the report said.

All four accused, identified as— V Krishna, Manideep, P Mahesh, and Prem Naidu, have been arrested and booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act for the violent attack.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Delhi youth stabbed over old enmity

In a similar incident, a 20-year-old youth was stabbed in Nand Nagri area of Delhi last month. A video of the incident which went viral on social media showed the victim being repeatedly stabbed by the purported attacker with a sharp-edged weapon.

The vicious assault continues even after the victim, identified as 20-year-old Kasim, is seen lying motionless on the road, the video shows. The accused, Shoaib (22), was later arrested by the police and it was revealed that he had a grudge against Kasim after he punched him two years ago.

