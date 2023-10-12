Home

Telangana

On Video: Telangana Couple Attempts Self-Immolation Outside CM’s Camp Office, Stopped By Cops

The incident took place on Tuesday (October 10) when 40-year-old Dina Mahendra along with his wife attempted suicide in front of Pragati Bhavan in Nizamsagar area in Telangana.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: A married couple reportedly tried to commit suicide by self-immolation outside the Chief Minister’s Camp Office (Pragathi Mandal) in Nizamsagar mandal of Telangana on Wednesday. However, the couple’s suicide bid was foiled by police personnel in the nick of time.

According to reports, the couple doused themselves with petrol and tried to self-immolate over a property dispute. However, the police were alerted and stopped the couple from taking such an extreme step.

A video of the incident which is doing the rounds on social media showed a police official pouring a bucket of water over the woman while the man was restrained by other personnel.

Watch the video here:

Double Bed Room Applicant Mahender along with wife attempted Suicide infront of Telangana CM Pragati Bhavan over Jukal MLA Hanumanthu Shinde ugly behaviour…#ShamelessMLApic.twitter.com/iECu0uBCUf — Advocate Neelam Bhargava Ram (@nbramllb) October 12, 2023

Local media reports stated that the incident took place on Tuesday (October 10) when 40-year-old Dina Mahendra along with his wife attempted suicide in front of Pragati Bhavan in Nizamsagar area of Kamareddy district.

Mahendra, a resident of Hyderabad, was reportedly upset that she did get a a double bedroom house despite it being sanctioned, reports said.

They said that the man had recently applied for a double bedroom apartment under a government housing scheme and had been informed that the same had been sanctioned. However, last week she received a call from authorities that the sanction had been revoked, Mahendra approached officials in this regard but did not receive a straight answer.

The man felt deeply offended by this ordeal and along with his wife, attempted suicide by self-immolation by dousing themselves with petrol outside the Pragati Bhavan. Luckily, the attempt was notice security personnel at the premises who stopped the couple from resorting to this extreme step.

Police said the matter is being investigated and the couple were sent for counselling.

