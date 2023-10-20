Home

Our Fight Battle Of Ideologies, DNA; Will Defeat BJP Across India: Rahul Gandhi In Telangana

Rahul Gandhi, who wrapped up his three-day visit to Telangana today, during which he undertook the 'Vijayabheri Yatra' said the Congress' struggle is not a mere political contest.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during his visit to Telangana ahead of the State Assembly elections, in Jagtial district, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Armoor, Nizamabad (Telangana): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed confidence that his party will defeat the BJP across India and also triumph over the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana as the grand-old party’s fight is not merely a political slugfest but a battle of ideologies and a “fight of DNA” rooted in fundamental principles.

“Our fight is of ideology. This is not a political fight for me but a fight of DNA… We will defeat them (BJP) in every state. We will defeat BRS here in Telangana and we will defeat BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

‘BJP, BRS, AIMIM part of same team’

Training guns on the BRS, the Gandhi scion expressed his determination to triumph over the ruling dispensation in Telangana. The Congress MP further asserted that the election is between BRS and Congress, if you will vote for BJP and AIMIM your vote will be wasted.

Lashing out at the BJP and the BRS as well as the AIMIM, Rahul Gandhi claimed a nexus exists between the three parties as they “help out” each other in various situations but pretend to be on the opposite ends to confuse and deceive the masses.

This election is a fight between ‘Dorala’ Telangana and ‘Prajala’ Telangana. Congress' 6 Guarantees will provide support to every family of Telangana. ✅ Mahalakshmi

– ₹2,500/month to women

– Free bus travel

– Gas cylinder for ₹500 ✅ Indiramma Indlu

– ₹5 lakh assistance to… pic.twitter.com/k2GdhQuMiW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 20, 2023

“BJP, BRS and AIMIM are all united and work together. In Delhi, BRS helps the BJP, and in Lok Sabha as well BRS, extends complete support to the BJP, while in Telangana BJP and AIMIA help out BRS,” Gandhi said.

Pointing out the numerous legal cases against him, his suspension from Lok Sabha membership, and the relinquishing of his residence, Gandhi said: “I fight against the BJP and there are 25-30 cases against me. My Lok Sabha membership was also suspended. They also took my house which I gave happily. I don’t need a house, the whole of India is my home.”

Rahul makes dosa

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi was also seen trying his hand at making dosa. Visuals showed the Wayanad MP standing at a roadside stall in Telangana’s Jagtial district. He is seen spreading the dosa batter and spreading it with the bowl. The owner of the dosa shop, who is standing next to Rahul Gandhi is seen guiding him.

Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in Telangana for a third day. Voting in Telangana for the 119 seats is scheduled to be held on November 30.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing multi-polar contest between the BRS, Congress and the BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

