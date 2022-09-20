Hyderabad: As many as 31 students of a minority residential school in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana have taken ill in what is believed to be yet another case of food poisoning in government-run schools. The students of the residential school for boys in Kagaznagar town complained of stomach ache and vomiting after dinner on Monday.Also Read - Will Soon Launch National Party, Says KCR

As word spread about the incident, local media persons reached the school but the staff did not allow them to enter the premises. The staff tried to shift the students from the rear door. Police reached there and shifted the affected students to the hospital in their vehicles.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Prabhakar Reddy said the condition of the students was stable. He ordered an inquiry into the incident. Officials said it appeared that due to the shortage of staff, rice was not washed before cooking.

Students said that they had complained to the principal about insects found in the food which was served to them, but no action was taken. This is the latest in a series of incidents of food poisoning at the government-run residential educational institutions in the state.

A recent study by an NGO revealed that 1,100 students in government-run school suffered food poisoning in 2022.

According to Kota Neelima, director, the Institute of Perception Studies, lizards, frogs, earthworms and insects were found in the food served to students. Anti-corruption activist Vijay Gopal suspects a conspiracy behind the series of incidents.

“Hard to believe that all these are accidents anymore, with so many instances, occurrences and what not? Are we giving c grade quality food/services at Govt schools, so 100% of citizens can be moved to Pvt.? Is this some kind of a strategy?,” tweeted Vijay Gopal, who tagged education minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy.