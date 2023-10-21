Home

Telangana

‘Paper Tiger Not Babbar Sher’: K Kavitha Slams Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Telangana Most Corrupt State’ Remark

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for dubbing BRS-ruled Telangana as the "most corrupt state", K Kavitha said Gandhi does not understand the local situation.

Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha speaks to the media during an election campaign for the party's candidate ahead of Telangana assembly elections, in Nizamabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Jagtial, Telangana: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Chief Minister KCR’s daughter K Kavitha on Saturday launched a scathing attack against Rahul Gandhi asserting that the Congress leader in not a ‘Babbar Sher'(Mighty lion), but a ‘paper tiger’ who is clueless about local politics who merely reads from papers written by others.

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for dubbing BRS-ruled Telangana as the “most corrupt state”, Kavitha said Gandhi does not understand the local situation or the traditions and culture of Telangana people.

“Rahul Gandhi is not a ‘Babbar Sher’; he is a paper tiger. Because whatever anybody writes and gives it to him, that is the only thing he will read and go away with. He does not understand the local situation, he does not understand local politics, and he does not respect or understand the local traditions or culture of this region,” Kavitha told news agency ANI.

The BRS leader asked the Wayanad MP to reflect on his public statements after Gandhi accused the Telangana government of corruption at a poll rally earlier this week.

Leaders of the Congress and KCR-led BRS, are engaged in a war of words, with the former making an all-out bid to wrest power back from the BRS in Telangana during the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

“Rahul Gandhi, you are a paper tiger. Please come to Telangana, but please review what you are saying in public,” the BRS leader added.

#WATCH | Jagtial, Telangana: On Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's statement, BRS MLC K Kavitha says, "Rahul Gandhi is not a 'Babbar Sher', he is a paper tiger. Because whatever anybody writes and gives it to him, that is the only thing he will read and go away. He does not… pic.twitter.com/y6XfaIFDor — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2023

K Kavitha further said that Telangana is a state with the highest political awareness. “Because we fought for our state, we gave our lives for our state.”

“Next time you come here, don’t just go to a ‘Dosa Bandi’ (stall) and eat dosa, but go to the mother of a martyr of Telangana; then you will know the pain, and will understand the issue of Telangana. Otherwise, you will not understand,” she asked Rahul Gandhi.

Telangana is set to got to Assembly polls on November 30 after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the same on October 9.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats with a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

(With ANI inputs)

