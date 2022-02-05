Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’ commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Shamshabad of Telangana on Saturday. “Today Ramanujacharya ji is giving us the message of equality in the form of a huge Statue of Equality,” said the Prime Minister.Also Read - PM Modi Reaches Hyderabad For Big Event, CM KCR Skips Airport Welcome

“Statue of Equality will encourage youth. This statue of Ramanujacharya ji is a symbol of his knowledge, detachment, and ideals,” PM Modi said on the occasion. Also Read - Statue of Equality: All You Need To Know About Saint Ramanujacharya And His 216-Feet Tall Structure

The statue is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Statue of Equality commemorates Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste and creed.

The statue – among the world’s tallest – has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

