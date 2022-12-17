Planning New Year Party In Hyderabad? Apply By THIS Date For Permission. Check List Of Dos, Don’ts Here

The organizers of parties and other activities are required to apply for permission from the police by December 23 at 5:00 pm.

Representative image

Hyderabad: Are you planning a big new year bash in Hyderabad? Then this news is for you. Rachakonda Police has issued directions in regards to new year eve’s celebrations in the city. As per the directives issued by the police, the organizers of parties and other activities are required to apply for permission from the police by December 23 at 5:00 pm.

Those who are interested in arranging events may submit a written application on or by December 23 for the issue of permits for the upcoming New Year’s celebrations. The release noted that applications for permission must be submitted to the Police Commissioner’s office, at the inward section at Rachakonda, Neredmet.

Check List Of Dos, Don’ts Here

The event organisers are permitted to plan parties until one in the morning. No minors should be allowed in events organized specifically for couples. Attendees’ ages must be verified upon entry, and it is mandatory to obtain a copy of their valid identification cards. DJs are not permitted at outdoor events, and music performances must not be audible from neighbouring areas.

The police warned party organisers of action if they are found violating safety norms.