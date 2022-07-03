Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Hyderabad on Sunday to take part in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting, sparked a name change buzz after he referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar in his speech. Addressing the final session of the two-day BJP national executive meeting here, PM Modi said that the campaign to unite India was initiated by Sardar Patel in Bhagyanagar, a name with roots in the city’s Hindu cultural heritage. “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel laid the foundation of “Ek Bharat” (United India) by integrating the region into the Union and it is the BJP’s historical obligation to build ‘Shreshtha Bharat’,” said PM Modi.Also Read - PM Modis Hyderabad Visit: These Metro Stations To Remain Closed; Details Inside

“Everything that is good in the country belongs to every Indian”, he said, asserting that the BJP believes in this philosophy and that is why it celebrates leaders like Patel, who was a Congress stalwart, and paid tributes to every prime minister through a museum dedicated to all previous PMs. Also Read - Traffic Diversions Announced In Hyderabad For BJP National Executive Meet; Check Alternative Routes

PM Modi Speech In Hyderbad: Top Points

The prime minister also hit back at opposition parties for questioning the BJP’s democratic credentials and asked what is the status of democracy within their organisations.

He asserted that his government has worked for everyone and noted that nearly 200 crore Covid vaccines doses were given to people for free across the country. “India’s exports have surged and the country has received record FDI,” he said.

Modi also called upon party workers to strive to make India “shreshtha” (great) and emphasised on qualities such as restraint, balanced outlook and coordination among them.

The prime minister, who has often accused opposition parties of practising appeasement politics, said the BJP’s goal should be to take the country from “tushtikaran” to “triptikaran”.

“This will lead to ‘sabka vikas’ (development of all).” He called for taking out “Sneh Yatra” which, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a press conference, will be aimed at boosting affection and coordination in society by reaching out to different sections of people.

Taking aim at the opposition, Modi said the country was fed up with dynastic politics and dynastic parties and added that it would be difficult for them to survive long.

Emphasising on the need for party workers to stay connected to people, he said they should not make fun of or jeer at the parties which are in terminal decline and instead learn from their mistakes.

“Opposition parties are in a very bad shape. We should learn from their state as to what shortcomings and failings caused their fall. They drifted from people and continue to do so. We have to keep ourselves away from the reasons of their decline,” Modi said.

(With PTI inputs) Also Read - Breaking News Highlights | PM Modi To Address Public Meeting In Hyderabad On July 3