PM Modi To Inaugurate Developmental Projects Worth Rs 13500 Crore Today, Telangana CM Will Give Event A Miss

PM Modi will be in Telangana today but will not be welcomed by Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao as he will give the event a miss. The Prime Minister is going to Mahabubnagar to lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects in sectors like road, rail, petroleum, natural gas and education worth Rs 13,500 Crore.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the poll-bound Telangana today, October 1, 2023 where he will not only be laying the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects in the rail, road, petroleum, natural gas and education sector, but will also be addressing a rally in the state. The Prime Minister announced his visit to Telangana and said that the people of the state are tired of the ‘lacklustre governance’ of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the ‘distrustful’ Congress. The event is special as milestone projects are expected to be inaugurated, however, the Prime Minister, will not be welcomed in the state by the Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao as he has decided to give the event a miss. Why is the Telangana CM not participating in the event, who will be taking his place and what are the projects that PM Modi will launch today, read more to find out..

Telangana CM To Not Attend PM Modi’s Event In State

As mentioned earlier, the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao will not be attending PM Modi’s programme and so will not be there to welcome the latter. Instead, the Prime Minister will be received by BRS Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. No specific reason for this has been divulged so far. Apart from inaugurating projects on October 1, PM Modi will be in the state again, on October 3 for public meetings in Nizamabad district.

Telangana CM KCR will not attend PM Modi’s program today. BRS Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to receive PM Modi and participate in the official programs, says Minister Srinivas Yadav PM Narendra Modi will visit Telangana today & lay the foundation stone of multiple… pic.twitter.com/5u205goHq9 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2023

PM Narendra Modi Launching Projects Worth Rs 13500 Crore

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of the Nagpur – Vijayawada Economic Corridor. Along with this, PM Modi will launch a new railway line, a train service, an LPG Pipeline Project and will also be inaugurating five new buildings of the University of Hyderabad. Understand in detail, about the different projects being kickstarted by PM Modi.

Road Projects In Telangana By PM Modi

According to the official programme, PM Modi will launch a 108 km-long ‘four-lane access controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G’ and a 90 km long ‘four-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G. These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 6400 crore. The projects will reduce travel distance between Warangal and Khammam by about 14 km; and between Khammam and Vijayawada by about 27 km.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a road project – ‘four-laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB’. Built at a cost of about Rs. 2,460 crore, the project is a part of Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.

Rail Projects In Telangana By PM Modi

During the project, the Prime Minister will dedicate ‘37 Kms of Jaklair-Krishna New Railway Line’. Built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the Railway Map. Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural Hyderabad (Kacheguda)-Raichur-Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conferencing. The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka. The service will provide first-time rail connectivity to several new areas in the backward districts of Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet, benefiting students, daily commuters, labourers, and the local handloom industry in the region.

Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project, BPCL Petroleum Project

Apart from the road and rail projects, PM Narendra Modi will also be dedicating a new and economic LPG Pipeline Project to the nation. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of improving logistics efficiency in the country, the foundation stone and dedication to the nation of important oil and gas pipeline projects will be done during the programme. Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation ‘Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project’. Built at a cost of about Rs 2170 crore, the LPG pipeline, from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapalli (a suburb of Hyderabad), provides a safe, cost-efficient, and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation and distribution in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Multi- Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)’. The 425-kilometre pipeline will be built at a cost of Rs 1940 crore. The pipeline will provide a safe, faster, efficient and environment friendly mode of petroleum products in the region.

PM To Inaugurate New Buildings Of University of Hyderabad

Prime Minister will also inaugurate ‘five new buildings of the University of Hyderabad’ i.e., School of Economics; School of Mathematics & Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex – III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication (Annexe). The upgradation of infrastructure at University of Hyderabad is a step towards providing improved facilities and amenities to the students and faculty.

(Inputs from ANI)

