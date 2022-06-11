Hyderabad: Famous fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead at her residence in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on Saturday, reported news agency ANI quoting Telangana Police. The cops found Prathyusha lying dead in her bathroom, while a carbon monoxide cylinder was seized from her bedroom, they said.Also Read - Kiraak Hyderabad! Explore 6 Ideal Weekend Getaways From the City of Nizam

A case of 'suspicious death' has been registered by the Banjara Hills Police and further investigation is on. Her body has been shifted to Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital for post mortem.

Prathyusha Garimella, a well-known name in the industry, had pursued a fashion designing course in the US and started her career in Hyderabad. She had a label by her own name that was launched back in 2013. Her clientele consisted of some of the popular Tollywood and Bollywood actors. According to reports, her relatives in Delhi have been informed about her demise and they are on her way to Hyderabad.