Hyderabad/Telangana: Tension prevailed streets of Hyderabad as massive protests erupted over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh‘s controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The MLA, however, has denied making derogatory comments against anybody and claimed that his video was in response to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s recent show in Hyderabad. However, the party suspended Raja Singh from the party and asked him to reply in 10 days as to why he should not be expelled from the party.Also Read - BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested Over Remarks On Prophet Muhammad In Hyderabad, Suspended

For the unversed, hundreds of people took to the streets after Raja Singh was granted bail. Carrying black flags and raising slogans, protesters gathered at the historic Charminar, Madina circle, Barkas, Chandrayangutta, Chanchalguda, City College, Afzal Gunj and other areas. In a couple of places, the protest turned violent prompting the police to resort to baton charges to disperse the protests, who burnt tyres on the roads. However, P Sai Chaitanya, DCP South Zone said that there has been no stone pelting. “Action will be taken if it happens. We are constantly monitoring things”, he added.

Hyderabad Protest: Here’s Your 10-Point Cheatsheet to This Big Story