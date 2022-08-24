Hyderabad/Telangana: Tension prevailed streets of Hyderabad as massive protests erupted over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh‘s controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The MLA, however, has denied making derogatory comments against anybody and claimed that his video was in response to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s recent show in Hyderabad. However, the party suspended Raja Singh from the party and asked him to reply in 10 days as to why he should not be expelled from the party.Also Read - BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested Over Remarks On Prophet Muhammad In Hyderabad, Suspended
For the unversed, hundreds of people took to the streets after Raja Singh was granted bail. Carrying black flags and raising slogans, protesters gathered at the historic Charminar, Madina circle, Barkas, Chandrayangutta, Chanchalguda, City College, Afzal Gunj and other areas. In a couple of places, the protest turned violent prompting the police to resort to baton charges to disperse the protests, who burnt tyres on the roads. However, P Sai Chaitanya, DCP South Zone said that there has been no stone pelting. “Action will be taken if it happens. We are constantly monitoring things”, he added.
Hyderabad Protest: Here’s Your 10-Point Cheatsheet to This Big Story
- Telangana Police carried out a flag march in Hyderabad as protests continue in parts of Hyderabad with ‘sar tan se juda’ slogan.
- The protesters demanded stringent action against the controversial MLA and some of them were carrying national flags.
- Police stepped security in the city and intensified patrolling in communally sensitive areas.
- Officials had to resort to baton charge to disperse the crowd.
- Additional forces including Rapid Action Force (RAF), Greyhounds and special reserve police were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.
- Raja Singh was granted bail by a city court on Tuesday evening, a couple of hours after he was remanded to judicial custody in a case booked at Mangalhat police station.
- The case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was booked against him and he was arrested on Tuesday morning after a massive protest on Monday night against a video posted by him online with derogatory comments about the Prophet.
- Cases were also booked against the MLA at various other police stations in Hyderabad and other districts.
- Supporters of Raja Singh and protesters had gathered at Nampally Criminal court, leading to high tension.
- After Raja Singh’s release, his supporters accorded him a warm welcome at his residence in Dhoolpet.