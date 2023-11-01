Home

Rahul Gandhi Mocks BJP Over Its Promise Of Making Backward Caste Leader As Telangana Chief Minister

"You will get two per cent votes here and how can you make a chief minister," asked Gandhi.

Nagarkurnool: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Kalwakurthy ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly election, in Nagarkurnool district, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi In Telangana: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a cutting attack on the BJP as he taunted the party over its promise to make a backward caste leader the chief minister of Telangana. Gandhi asked, “How can the saffron party do so when it is going to get only a meagre percentage of votes”? He was addressing an election rally at Kalwakurthy in Telangana. He said that BJP leaders used to swagger about their chances in the state. However, the Congress had “punctured” the four tyres of BJP’s vehicle in Telangana.

Actually, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently announced at a poll rally that the BJP would appoint a “backward class” leader as Telangana Chief Minister if the BJP came to power in the state after the November 30 assembly polls the results for which will be declared on December 3.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said that he (PM Modi) would go to the US and say that he will make an OBC President in America. “You will neither be able to make a President in America nor a Chief Minister here (Telangana),” he said.

He also reiterated his allegation that there is a tacit understanding between the BJP and the ruling BRS in Telangana as he said that there are ED and CBI cases against all opposition leaders and that there are 24 cases against him.

Gandhi also raked up the issue of the cancellation of his Lok Sabha membership and that the government house given to him was taken back which he had happily returned adding that the whole of India and the whole of Telangana is his home.

“My Lok Sabha membership was cancelled. The govt house was taken back. I returned it happily. Whole India is my home,” he said adding that there are several cases on opposition leaders and 24 cases against him.

(With PTI inputs)

