Hyderabad: Rains pounded at different parts of Telangana on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy to very heavy rains with extremely heavy rains are expected at isolated places in different districts of the state over the next 24 hours.Also Read - Cyclone Gulab: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

The IMD issued a red alert for the 14 districts in the state such as Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet, Kamareddy districts today. Also Read - Rain Lashes Several Parts of Delhi, More Shower Expected on Friday

The massive rain will result in waterlogging on various roads and low-lying areas in most places. It will also damage the crop and agricultural land damage. The thunderstorm will be accompanied by lightning along with a wind speed of 30-40 kmph in the 14 districts. Also Read - Orange Alert: IMD Issues Warning For Extremely Bad Weather in Delhi on Wednesday

Bachodu in Khammam district received the highest rainfall of 151.5 mm followed by Wyra (141.5 mm) till 3 pm today. Similarly, several parts of Hyderabad have also witnessed rains since Monday morning.

Telangana Chief Secretary Reviews the Red Alert

Somesh Kumar, Telangana Chief Secretary on Sunday directed all the District Collectors to be on high alert in view of the heavy rains forecast as he asked the officials to keep vigil in view of cyclone Gulab which may show its impact in the state.

The IMD has warned that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana between 830 hours of September 28 to 830 hours of September 29.

Telangana Police has advised the citizens to stay indoors unless needed. “Do not cross overflowing streams. Remain indoors in view of heavy rainfall. Dial 100 in case of emergency,” they said.

(With Inputs from PTI)