Ramagundam Assembly Election: Can Rebel Candidate K. Chander Patel Snatch Victory Again From Opposition?

Telangana is all set to go to polls on November 30 in a single-phase. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats. The state is being ruled by ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which is led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Ramagundam Assembly Election: Ramagundam is an assembly constituency in Telangana. In 2018, this constituency was won by the All India Forward Bloc. Ramagundam comes under Peddapalli district of Telangana State.

In 2018, this assembly constituency was won by AIFB leader Korukanti Chandar Patel . The leader secured a total of 61,400 votes. The second seat was retained by the TRS leader, Somarapu Satyanarayana, who got a total vote of 34,981 votes and lost the election by a total margin of 26,419 votes. The INC candidate got 27,181 votes and retained the third position.

Ramagundam Assembly Election 2023 Candidates

Ramagundam – Korukanti Chander (All India Forward Bloc) vs Kandula Sandhya Rani (BJP) vs M.S. Raj Thakoor (Congress)

Earlier, Former MLA and BJP leader Somarapu Satyanarayana quit the BJP and decided to contest as an independent candidate from Ramagundam.

Telangana Assembly Election

Telangana is all set to go to polls on November 30 in a single-phase. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats. The state is being ruled by ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which is led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The state is all set to witness a three-cornered contest between the BRS, Congress and the BJP. The counting of votes will be on December 3.

The ruling BRS has declared the names of all candidates from 119 seats. CM KCR will be contesting from two Assembly constituencies – Gajwel and Kamareddy. The Congress has declared 118 candidates for elections to the 119 constituencies. It has left one seat for the CPI. The BJP has released the names of all the candidates in five lists

