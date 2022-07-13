Hyderabad: Officials at the famous Hyderabad Zoo said on Tuesday that the Safari Park in Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park is flooded after water from the Mir Alam Tank entered the premises. The water level rose into the tank and adjoining Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) and overflowed into the barrier following heavy rains over the last five days and flooded the Safari Park area. The NZP curator said that all the animals of the safari park are in their night enclosures, safe, and in good health. A veterinary team is keeping a constant vigil on the health of the animals.Also Read - Telangana Schools To Remain Closed Till 17 July, Many Areas In State Declared ‘Red Zones’

Following the inundation of the Safari Park, the Zoo authorities announced its closure to the public. However, the remaining Zoo will be open to the public as usual from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Also Read - Hyderabad to be Renamed Bhagyanagar? Here's How The Name Originates

The Safari Park has been getting inundated every year. Last year, the Zoo officials discussed the issue with the officials of the Irrigation Department and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to find a permanent solution to flooding by diverting the excess water so that it does not enter the Zoo. Also Read - PM Modi Refers To Hyderabad As Bhagyanagar At BJP's National Executive Meet | Top Points

Following heavy rains in 2019 and the floods in 2020, water from the Mir Alam Tank also entered the Zoo. Spread over 300 acres, the Zoo is home to nearly 181 indigenous and exotic species, including 1,716 animals, birds, and reptiles.

Known as one of the best zoos in Asia, it attracts around 30 lakh visitors annually.

(With agency inputs)