Schools in Telangana Likely to be Closed on Nov 29, 30 For Assembly Elections, Notice to be Out Soon

Telangana Assembly Elections: As teachers will be taking part in the election duties, the education department wants to grant holidays to the government schools for two days.

Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Hyderabad: Schools in Telangana are likely to be closed on November 29 and 30 because of the assembly elections in the state. Another reason could be as a large number of teachers will participate in the election duties. About 80 per cent of the teachers will participate in the election duties of the Telangana Assembly elections which will be held on November 30.

In the wake of these developments, it is possible that school holidays will be declared in the state for two days on November 30, the day before polling, on November 29.

Official Notice to be Out Soon

Sources in the Telangana Education Department told Hans India that an official announcement will be made as per the instructions of the Election Commission.

The teachers who will take part in the election duties will have to report by 7 AM on Nov 29 to be ready to take the EVM machines. On the day before the polling, teachers will reach have to reach the schools which are designed as the polling centers.

As these teachers will be taking part in the election duties, the education department wants to grant holidays to the government schools for two days. On the other hand, there is a demand that the teachers who are participating in election duties should be given leave on December 1, the next day of polling.

As per the Election Commission, Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. This time, Telangana will witness a three-cornered electoral contest between the Congress, the BJP and the ruling BRS.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: November 3, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: November 10, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations: November 13, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 15, 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: November 30, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be Completed: December 5, 2023 (Tuesday)

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Issues

Several issues will play prominent roles in this election including welfare plans, state debt, and rebel MLAs. All political parties are trying their best to woo voters by announcing welfare plans including better pensions, jobless benefits, insurance, and jobs with the state government. However, the major parties such as BRS, Congress, and those who didn’t get tickets will have to deal with these issues carefully. In this poll, the BRS faces a stiff challenge from the opposition Congress and the BJP. Other key issues that will play a crucial role in the state include unemployment, the burden of freebies and a series of corruption allegations.

