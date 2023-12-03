Home

Secunderabad Assembly Election Results Live Updates: BRS’s Padma Rao Leads In Initial Trends

Celebrations broke out in the Congress camp in Telangana on Sunday as counting trends showed that the party was heading for a victory in India's youngest state.

Secunderabad Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Secunderabad is an Assembly (Sasana Sabha) seat in the Greater Hyderabad region and Hyderabad district in Telangana. Secunderabad Assembly constituency went to the polls in Phase 1 on Thursday, November 30. The other Telangana Assembly constituencies adjacent to Secunderabad are: Sanath Nagar, Musheerabad, Amberpet. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

