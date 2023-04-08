Home

Telangana

Shops, Commercial Establishments Can Now Operate 24×7 In Telangana | Fresh Guidelines Here

Shops, Commercial Establishments Can Now Operate 24×7 In Telangana | Fresh Guidelines Here

A Government Order (GO) was issued stating that the government of Telangana is granting exemption from Section 7 of the Telangana Shops Establishment Act 1988, which will allow the commercial establishment to operate 24x7.

The state government has come out with fresh guidelines allowing shops, restaurants and other establishments to stay open 24x7 across Telangana. (Representative image @pixabay)

Shops and restaurants can remain open 24×7 in Telangana: Shops and commercial establishments can now operate 24×7 in Telangana as the state government amended the Telangana Shops and Establishment Act 1988, which deals with opening and closing hours, subject to certain conditions. A Government Order (GO) was issued stating that the government of Telangana is granting exemption from Section 7 of the Telangana Shops Establishment Act 1988, which will allow the commercial establishment to operate 24×7.

In a GO (dated April 4), the labour department said: “The Telangana government, hereby, issues guidelines for granting exemption from section 7 (opening and closing hours) of the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act, 1988, to all shops and establishments as defined in section 2(21) for operating 24×7 in the state.”

You may like to read

However, commercial establishments are required to fulfil certain terms and conditions for being able to avail this new scheme.

Telangana Government Rolls Out Fresh Guidelines For Commercial Establishments.

The issuance of ID cards

Provision of weekly offs

Adherence to weekly working hours

Payment of overtime wages

Provision of compensatory holidays with wages to employees attending duty on notified national/festival holidays

The government order has also specified that there must be adequate safety measures in place for women employees, and their consent must be obtained for working night shifts. The women employees must also be provided with proper transportation facilities for employees working night shifts, the order said.

As per the notification, an annual fee of Rs 10,000 must be paid for each store to open 24×7 under the act.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.