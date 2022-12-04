Sixth Vande Bharat To Run From Secunderabad To Vijaywada, Second Such Train In South India

The new generation high speed train Vande Bharat is likely to be launched between Secunderabad and Vijayawada from the onset of new year.

Vande Bharat Express will run from Secunderabad to Vijaywada from next year.

Hyderabad: The new generation Vande Bharat train is likely to be launched between Secunderabad in Telangana and Vijayawada in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh from the onset of new year. This will be the first such indigenously-built semi high-speed rail in South Central Railway (SCR) and second such train in south India. The first Vande Bharat in south India was launched between Chennai and Mysuru last month. Secunderabad-Vijayawada Vande Bharat will be the sixth such high-speed train in the country.

VANDE BHARAT ON SECUNDERABAD-VIJAYWADA ROUTE APPROVED

The Railway Ministry has given approval for Vande Bharat train on Secunderabad-Vijayawada route.

There are plans to extend the train to Visakhapatnam in February. According to media reports, a study will soon be undertaken on the feasibility of operating the train between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

The Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph. However, currently, the Secunderabad-Vijayawada train via Kazipet can run at maximum speed of 130 kmph.

The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019. The high speed train has travel classes like Shatabdi Train but with a better travel experience for passengers. Each Vande Bharat has a total seating capacity of 1,128 passengers with all coaches equipped with automatic doors; a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seating.

Kishan Reddy has also requested the Railway Ministry to introduce Vanda Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. However, this is likely to take time due to constraints in meeting the demand for rolling stock. Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at Perambur in Chennai is designing and manufacturing Vande Bharat Express trains under the Make in India initiative. Railways plan to run 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 15, 2023.