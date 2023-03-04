Home

Spike In Cardiac Arrest Cases Among Youth: Engineering Student Dies While Walking In Telangana

The deceased, identified as Sachin, was taking a walk after attending class when he collapsed and later died.

Representative image

Cardiac Arrest Cases Among Youth On Rise: In another case of heart ailment issue among the youth, an 18-year-old engineering student died at CMR Engineering College located in Gundla Pochampally municipal limits, due to cardiac arrest on Friday. The deceased, identified as Sachin, was taking a walk after attending class when he collapsed and later died.

Sachin, after attending afternoon classes, came out and was walking in the corridor along with another student. He suddenly collapsed and was rushed to the CMR hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. They confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest. The college authorities handed over the body to the parents.

There has been a spike in heart-related ailments among the youth in recent times. This is the third incident of death of youngsters dying of cardiac arrest. A 19-year-old boy died in the Adilabad district while dancing at a marriage function and a youth collapsed while playing badminton and never recovered.

