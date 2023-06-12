Home

Teenager Dies After Being Stabbed In Eyes With Screwdriver, Throat Slit With Blade in Telangana

The victim's body was later found in a pond in the area and the incident was reported in Kaalapur village in Vikarabad district of Telangana.

As per the preliminary information, the deceased left her house at 11 PM on June 10 and did not return home.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl died after she was stabbed by unidentified miscreants in Telangana’s Vikarabad district. Notably, the victim was stabbed in the eyes with a screwdriver and the miscreants slit her throat with a blade. Her body was later found in a pond in the area.

The incident was reported in Kaalapur village in Vikarabad district and the deceased was identified as Juttu Sirisha.

As per the preliminary information, the deceased left her house at 11 PM on June 10 and did not return home. Later, locals in the area discovered her blood-soaked body in a nearby pond. Police have started investigation into the matter and efforts are on to trace the culprits.

