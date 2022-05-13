New Delhi: A 55-year-old woman allegedly strangled her 18-month-old grandchild to death and later hanged herself in a suicide pact with her 36-year-old daughter in Telangana’s Bachupally.Also Read - TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022 Released at bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

The woman, Lalitha, and her daughter, Divya, hanged themselves in a suicide pact but the latter survived. Along with Lalitha, Divya had also involved her 18-month-old baby boy in the suicide pact. Lalitha strangled the baby boy to death before hanging herself. Divya, who also hanged herself, survived after she was rescued by her brother. Divya is now undergoing treatment at a hospital. Also Read - In Hyderabad, You Can Avail Rs 5 Meal In Govt Hospitals. Check List of Hospitals, Criteria, More

Lalitha’s son and Divya’s brother Srikar was sleeping at the adjacent room when the incident took place. On hearing the sound, Srikar woke up and walked into the other room where he saw his mother and sister had hanged themselves from the ceiling. As he realised that his sister was alive and struggling, Srikar pulled her down. Also Read - Hyderabad Killing: We Don't Stand With Murderers, Says Asaduddin Owaisi

Police said a suicide note was found at the scene where Divya and her mother Lalithaa claimed no one was responsible in case of their death.