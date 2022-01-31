Karimnagar (Telangana): In a shocking incident, four persons have died after a speeding car driven by a minor ran over the people sitting on the footpath in Karimnagar district of Telangana, reports news agency ANI quoting local police.Also Read - All Schools, Colleges in Telangana to Reopen From February 1: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy

"A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the minors travelling in the car," said V Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar.

The police is investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)